Columbus police look to arrest final suspect in armed robbery case

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are looking to arrest the final suspect involved in an armed robbery where a small child was held at gunpoint.

CPD said on May 27, Zachary Slaughter, Theodis Brown, and Da’Quavious Robertson entered the victim’s residence in the 2700 block of Highway 45.

The trio was allegedly invited in to use the restroom.

That’s when investigators said the three men held the owner’s small daughter at gunpoint demanding cash from the owner.

It’s said the cash that was robbed was meant to pay the owner’s rent.

No one was hurt but police are still looking for Da’Quavious Robertson.

Zachary Slaughter and Theodis Brown were arrested on June 10.

