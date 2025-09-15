Columbus Police looking for a vehicle after a shooting on Airline Rd

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Police continue to investigate an east Columbus shooting and want your help finding a car.

Investigators are searching for what appears to be a silver Honda or Toyota.

Police want to talk to its owners in connection with a September 6 shooting on Airline Road.

You may recall that the shooting happened in the 500 block of Airline.

Three people were injured by gunfire.

One of the injured was flown to Tupelo for treatment, while the others had non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips app.

