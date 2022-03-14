Columbus police looking for suspects in Cypress Park Apartments shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police return to the scene of a weekend shooting looking for witnesses.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at Cypress Park Apartments on South Lehmberg Road.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says no witnesses came forward when officers arrived.

Based on a description from the original 9-1-1 call, investigators believe two vehicles pulled onto the complex property and started shooting at each other.

One person was grazed by a bullet.

However, Shelton says it’s unclear if the victim was involved in the shooting or an innocent bystander.

If you have any information and want to stay anonymous call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.