Columbus police make 2 arrests after vehicle in pursuit hit officer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus police officer was hit by a vehicle and two people were arrested after a pursuit.

23-year-old Allen Moon was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing, and a felon in possession of a weapon.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said his narcotics officers saw a drug deal and attempted to make an arrest.

In a release, he said an officer was struck by a vehicle as Moon and another suspect tried to leave. The policeman was not injured.

There was a pursuit. Lowndes County deputies were also in the chase and helped arrest the suspects after they crashed on Hospital Drive.

The name of the other suspect has not been released.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter