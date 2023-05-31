Columbus police make 2 more arrests in Byrnes Circle shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two more people were charged in connection with a shooting that left two people injured.

42-year-old Chaundra Dismuke was charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.

24-year-old Alycia Hayden was charged with accessory after the fact.

Hayden remained in jail, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Randy Pratt was charged with aggravated assault.

He remains in the Lowndes County jail.

The shooting does remain under investigation.

Gunshots rang out on Byrnes Circle at about 8 p.m. Monday night.

A Columbus police spokesperson said officers found 20 shell casings on the street.

Investigators said the victims were inside a home when they were hit by bullets.

Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

No word on what led to the shooting.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter