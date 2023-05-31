Columbus police make 2 more arrests in Byrnes Circle shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two more people were charged in connection with a shooting that left two people injured.
42-year-old Chaundra Dismuke was charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.
24-year-old Alycia Hayden was charged with accessory after the fact.
Hayden remained in jail, as of Wednesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, 18-year-old Randy Pratt was charged with aggravated assault.
He remains in the Lowndes County jail.
The shooting does remain under investigation.
Gunshots rang out on Byrnes Circle at about 8 p.m. Monday night.
A Columbus police spokesperson said officers found 20 shell casings on the street.
Investigators said the victims were inside a home when they were hit by bullets.
Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
No word on what led to the shooting.
