Columbus police make an arrest in northside shooting

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – Columbus police make an arrest in a northside shooting.
The gunfire happened near the intersection of 18th Street and 7th Avenue North early Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the area after the victim was found lying in the street.
Police Chief Fred Shelton says 46-year-old Carlos Humphries is charged with aggravated assault in connection with that shooting.
Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the shooting.
Shelton says area residents played a big role in helping make the arrest.
The victim continues to recover in the hospital.
Bond has not been set for Humphries.