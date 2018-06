COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Columbus man is arrested for Grand Larceny after being caught on camera.

James Thomas was captured on video stealing items at the 1000 block of Lehmberg Road on May 28th.

- Advertisement -

Columbus police arrested Thomas on May 30th.

He was taken before Judge Goodwin and a bond was set.

He has since been released on bond, due to medical reason.

Columbus police also arrested John Nelson.