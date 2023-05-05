Columbus police make arrest in assault on elderly woman at Trinity Place

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police made an arrest in the assault of a 93-year-old woman.

35-year-old Lailaka Lyons was charged with obstructing access to emergency assistance, assault on a vulnerable adult, and petit larceny.

Family members of the victim told WCBI the incident happened on April 20 at Trinity Place Retirement Community.

The woman was outside her apartment when she was approached and asked if she needed help.

She said yes and that’s when the accused burglar went inside the apartment and took an envelope of cash while hiding a cell phone from the lady.

The victim tried to stop the thief but was punched in the chest and fell backward.

Columbus police did not release any details of the alleged crime.

