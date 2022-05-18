Columbus police make arrest in connection to deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police make an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting.

20-year-old Johnathan Slaughter is charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Bond has not been set.

Slaughter turned himself in this afternoon to Columbus police.

He’s accused of shooting and killing Amarcus McMillian at a Waterworks Road apartment this past Friday.

A woman was also shot in the incident. Police described her injuries as non life-threatening.

Investigators have released few details about what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips App.