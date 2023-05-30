Columbus police make arrest in Monday night shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police made an arrest after at least 20 shots were fired and two people were injured.

18-year-old Randy Pratt was charged with aggravated assault.

He remains in the Lowndes County jail and is awaiting a court appearance.

The shooting happened on Byrnes Circle at about 8 p.m. Monday night.

A Columbus police spokesperson said officers found 20 shell casings on the street.

Investigators said the victims were inside a home when they were hit by bullets.

Their injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

No word on what led to the shooting.

