COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police make an arrest in a shooting that was caught on camera.

18-year-old Myquel Guyton is charged with aggravated assault.

His bond was set at $25,000.

The shooting happened July 27th at Sim Scott Park.

Investigators believe Guyton was shooting at someone inside of a car.

No one was injured in the gunfire.

A Columbus police camera at the park caught the incident when it happened.

The incident remains under investigation.