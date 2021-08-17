Columbus Police make arrests in 2 separate shootings

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police make a pair of arrests in 2 separate shooting cases.

After 8 months, investigators caught up with 40 year old Terry Leshaun Brooks.

Brooks was wanted in connection with the December 2020 murder of Frank Edwards.

Brooks is charged with Accessory After the Fact of First Degree Murder in that case.

He also faces a charge of Possession of Cocaine and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

His bond is set at $900,000 on the Accessory charge.

In a separate case, 20 year old Caleb Gardner is under arrest, charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Assault.

Those charges stem from a shooting August 5th at the Southside Market on 4th Street South.

Bond has not been set for Gardner.