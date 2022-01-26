Columbus Police make arrests in car wash shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI)- Columbus Police make 2 arrests in connection with a weekend shooting at a carwash in East Columbus that left 3 people injured.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says that 21-year-old Braylin Christopher Edinburgh turned himself into Columbus Police just after 8 o’clock Tuesday night.

Shelton also says they’ve made a second arrest in the case.

The second suspect, a female, whose identity has not been released, is charged with Accessory After the Fact of Aggravated Assault.

The shooting took place at a car wash in the 700 Block of Alabama Street Sunday night.

2 of the people injured are still in the hospital at this time.