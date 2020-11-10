Columbus police need help searching for suspect involved in homicide

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – Columbus police ask for help searching for a person of interest in a deadly shooting.

21-year-old Jatavis Williams is wanted for questioning.

He’s about six foot two inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Williams’s last known address is in Columbus.

24-year-old Tarcari Walker was shot to death near the intersection of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue North yesterday afternoon.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says investigators believe Walker was shot in the street and ran onto the front porch of a nearby home.

Walker died at the scene.

Shelton believes Walker and the suspect knew each other since Walker walked up to the Jeep and then got into an argument.

If you know where Williams is tonight call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.