Columbus police needs public’s help with information on weekend shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of a weekend shooting that left one person injured.

It happened in the old Waffle House parking lot, just off Highway 45, late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says there was an argument between two groups in the street near the intersection of Old Aberdeen Road and Highway 45. A bystander, not involved in the altercation, was struck in the arm when gunshots were exchanged.

The victim was treated and released.

Investigators found nearly 40 shell casings on the ground.

One bullet traveled across Highway 45 and struck a window at the new Waffle House.

No injuries were reported to any customers.

Investigators want anyone with information to come forward. You can call Crimestoppers at 800-530-7151 or use the P3 free smartphone app. Both methods reach investigators in this case.