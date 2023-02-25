Columbus police now search for two missing people

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two missing people in Columbus were last seen together.

Now, investigators are asking for help finding them.

35-year-old Shaundra Harris was last seen this past Saturday.

She’s 5 feet 9 inches and was last known to be wearing a red shirt, blue jean leggings, and tan boots.

A Columbus Police Department spokesperson said Harris was last seen with Bobby Knight.

Family members also called WCBI to give us the same information. This is a photo of her being shared on social media.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

