Columbus police now search for two missing people
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two missing people in Columbus were last seen together.
Now, investigators are asking for help finding them.
35-year-old Shaundra Harris was last seen this past Saturday.
She’s 5 feet 9 inches and was last known to be wearing a red shirt, blue jean leggings, and tan boots.
A Columbus Police Department spokesperson said Harris was last seen with Bobby Knight.
Family members also called WCBI to give us the same information. This is a photo of her being shared on social media.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.
