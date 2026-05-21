MDE releases student assessment scores from across MS

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – It was a big day for elementary schools across the state…

The Mississippi Department of Education released third-grade state reading assessment scores.

MDE reports that out of the 31,881 students who took the test, 75.6% passed for the 2025-26 school year.

That’s a slight decline from last year, when MDE reported 77.3% of students passed the reading exam for the 2024-2025 school year.

In accordance with the Literacy-Based Promotion Act (LBPA), third graders who do not pass the first administration of the reading assessment are able to take a retest up to two times.

The first round of retests was given May 11-15th.

The second retest window is set for June 22-26.

The LBPA requires Mississippi third graders to pass a reading assessment to qualify for promotion to fourth grade.

Some students may qualify for good cause exemptions to be promoted to fourth grade.

For a full list of reading score evaluations, visit their website at mde.org.

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