MDE releases student assessment scores from across MS
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – It was a big day for elementary schools across the state…
The Mississippi Department of Education released third-grade state reading assessment scores.
MDE reports that out of the 31,881 students who took the test, 75.6% passed for the 2025-26 school year.
That’s a slight decline from last year, when MDE reported 77.3% of students passed the reading exam for the 2024-2025 school year.
In accordance with the Literacy-Based Promotion Act (LBPA), third graders who do not pass the first administration of the reading assessment are able to take a retest up to two times.
The first round of retests was given May 11-15th.
The second retest window is set for June 22-26.
The LBPA requires Mississippi third graders to pass a reading assessment to qualify for promotion to fourth grade.
Some students may qualify for good cause exemptions to be promoted to fourth grade.
For a full list of reading score evaluations, visit their website at mde.org.