Columbus police officer arrested in domestic violence investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus police officer is arrested in a domestic violence investigation.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says Bryan Moore is charged with domestic violence. His bond was set at $5,000.

Sources tell WCBI that Columbus police were called about an incident.

When those officers learned Moore could be involved they asked the sheriff’s department to take over the investigation.

He was taken into custody and charged this morning at the sheriff’s department.

Moore is expected to be placed on administrative leave at CPD, as a beginning step in the disciplinary process.

The city has not commented on the arrest.

Moore was off duty when the alleged incident happened.