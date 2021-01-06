Columbus police officer charge with four counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus police officer is accused of taking more than 37,000 dollars and selling a vulnerable person’s property.

27-year-old Jameson Holder is charged with four counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

The Attorney General’s office claims Holder used money from the victim’s credit union account to make payments on his credit card.

The alleged incidents took place in 2017 and 2018.

Prosecutors are also charging Holder with selling the victim’s property on Highway 50, near Steens.

Bond for Holder was set at 20,000 dollars.

A city spokesman says Holder is still employed.

The Columbus city council suspended a member of the Columbus Police Department at its meeting last night but officials could not confirm the name of the employee.