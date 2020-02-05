Columbus police officer fired for allegedly tasing handcuffed person

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus councilmen fired a police officer for allegedly tasing a person in handcuffs.

Multiple sources told WCBI that former officer Toni Howard was fired during an executive session of the city council meeting, Tuesday night.

- Advertisement - [dfp_ads id=383025]

Howard was accused of using her police issued taser on someone while they were handcuffed.

She was suspended back in 2017 for pointing a taser at a person that was handcuffed at the hospital.

Howard did appeal that decision but it was upheld.

Her attorney has not returned our call for comment.

A city spokesman would only confirm that a CPD officer was fired.