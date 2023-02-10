Columbus police officer injured after responding to shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus police officer was injured after the windshield of his car is shot out early this morning.

The shooting happened near 14th Avenue North and Railroad Street at about 12:45 a.m.

This video at the scene was originally posted on the Columbus, Mississippi Watch and Information Facebook Page.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said two vehicles were driving at a high speed, possibly in a chase, when the shots were fired.

The vehicles involved are a tan truck and a black car.

Daughtry said it was unclear whether the vehicles were shooting at each other or the patrol car.

The bullet went through the windshield of the unmarked car. Several windows in the car were shot out.

Glass from the windshield injured the officer’s face.

No arrest has been made.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

