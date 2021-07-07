Columbus police officer saves life of elderly woman

Lucky is probably a Columbus woman’s favorite word. It’s how she feels and it’s who saved her life.

Columbus police officer Lance Luckey was honored for saving that elderly woman.

The city council presented Luckey with a letter of commendation.

He was wrapping up a call when he saw an elderly woman choking on her medication.

Luckey jumped into action once he realized what was happening.

He performed the Heimlich maneuver to save the unidentified lady’s life.

“Being attentive. He was already on a call being attentive and to see her flagging him down… To see her inside of a house and flagging him down. That shows he was observant. So, not only was he doing his job but he was being observant. Being at the right place at the right time and doing the right thing is absolutely awesome. That’s what we want from all of our officers,” said Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton.

Luckey has been with the department for about 15 years.