Columbus police officers say Macon woman ran over their feet, drove away

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman is accused of running over a Columbus police officer’s foot.

25-year-old Naesha Sloan is charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of child endangerment, and one count of felony fleeing.

Investigators told WCBI that officers were called to Propst Park yesterday afternoon for an altercation.

The officers reportedly went up to Sloan’s vehicle to talk with her and she rolled up the window. Police said after a few minutes she drove over the feet of two officers and sped away.

Police gave chase for a short distance and called off the pursuit because there were a three and four-year-old in the vehicle with Sloan.

Officers followed her and made an arrest on Shady Street.

Sloan remains in the Lowndes County jail.

