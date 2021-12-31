Columbus Police officers will be out in full force on New Years Eve

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – As you ring in the new year, you’ll also see more Columbus police officers.

The agency will have extra officers working tonight and conducting safety checkpoints.

Police Chief Fred Shelton is also reminding people that fireworks are illegal to shoot inside the city limits.

It is also against the law to shoot a gun up in the air to ring in the new year.

Shelton says anyone who is drinking should find a designated driver to take them home.

With more patrolmen being seen on the streets, he hopes it will lead to a safe beginning to 2022.