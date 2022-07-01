Columbus police prepare to monitor incoming crowds for holiday weekend

You may not see them, but they're are always watching.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Independence Day festivities have begun in the Golden Triangle.

Here in Columbus, officers are preparing to monitor incoming crowds. Recently, CPD added a sixth Neighborhood watch camera.

Soon you’ll see more being installed around the city.

” We call them ‘SkyCops’ and we actually put cameras out in the community to actually be another layer of protection for our citizens,” said Shelton .

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton tells WCBI having an extra set of eyes in high crime areas has helped provide evidence for investigations.

” We have solved several violent crimes using the camera system. We were able to get vehicle descriptions, suspect descriptions, in addition to people being reluctant to come out and talk. We stil need those eye witnesses. If we don’t, we still have enough information to make a case to present to the grand jury. We can download that video,” said Shelton.

Invisible patrolmen–that’s how Shelton describes the 24-hour surveillance cameras.

And, CPD plans to put their tech-savvy equipment on duty for the Fourth of July weekend.

Shelton said holidays tend to bring in large groups of people.

” We’re going to have a lot of traffic in town. We’re going to have a lot of people in town. We do want people to know when they come in Columbus they’ll be safe and if something happens the Police will be there,” said Shelton.

According to Shelton, four additional ‘Skycops’ will be installed in the next two months–bringing the total to ten in Columbus neighborhoods.

“It’s a plus to help us using technology to help solve crime,” said Shelton.

Chief Shelton said if you see any suspicious activity to call Columbus Police or your nearest law enforcement office.