Columbus police release name of suspect in recent homicide investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police have released the name of a suspect in the city’s seventh homicide investigation.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says 19-year-old Kingduron Pyle is wanted by detectives.

Investigators have released images trying to identify a suspect.

23-year-old Shad Reese was shot and killed in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue North, near the old Union Academy School, earlier this month.

If you know where Pyle is call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 tips app.