Columbus police release new details in a northside investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police release new details in a northside investigation.

Detectives are looking for Daniel Juan Calvin.

He’s accused of beating and seriously injuring another man on Byrnes Circle last week.

Witnesses told officers they heard two men arguing out in the street before the victim was found.

The victim was later flown to an out-of-state hospital and continues to recover.

Calvin is expected to be charged with aggravated assault.

If you know where Calvin is tonight call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.