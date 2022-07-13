Columbus police released new details about wanted kiosk theft

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police released new details about the man they believe stole money from a kiosk.

Roger Moore of West Point is wanted by CPD.

They believe he went into a store posing as a contractor that was there to fix the kiosk.

Surveillance video shows a man walking into a Sprint Mart.

The Pay Site kiosk is available for people to make payments.

Investigators tell WCBI the man drilled a hole in the kiosk, opened it, and stole money from inside.

If you know this man or have information about the crime call Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips app.