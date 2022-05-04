Columbus Police reminding teens and parents of city curfew for minors

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus has a curfew in place.

Now, police are working to remind everyone about the time constraints for teens.

Assistant Chief Doran Johnson says the first curfew needs to start at home.

He believes that help from parents will have a big impact in keeping kids off the streets.

“It shall be unlawful for any minor to remain upon any public street, highway, park, sideway, or other public places within the city between the hours of 11 PM on any Sunday through Thursday until 5 AM and then on the following day on 12:01 AM until 5 AM on any Friday or Saturday. And, of course, you know, there are exemptions, as far as certain periods, of course, if they are with a parent at that time, it’s fine,” said Assistant Chief Doran Johnson, CPD.

Johnson says there will be increased enforcement of the curfew, especially as we get closer to the summer months.