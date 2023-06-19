Columbus police report child was accidentally shot after finding gun
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A child was accidentally shot in the leg after finding a gun at a Columbus home.
A CPD source told WCBI that a 14-year-old originally found the weapon on Sunday night.
The juvenile then went into a bedroom and put the gun down. Moments later the toddler pick-up the gun.
That’s when it fired and a bullet hit the child’s leg.
The three-year-old was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle and that’s when officers were called.
WCBI has requested information about the incident but Columbus police have not released any details.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter