Columbus Police respond to a shooting that left one person injured

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is injured after a shooting in Columbus.

Early this morning, on September 16, Columbus police were called to the 600 block of 31st Avenue North in reference to a gunshot victim.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim, 27-year-old Demontrell Lowe.

Lowe suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle for non-life-threatening treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

