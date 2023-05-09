Columbus police respond to call about gunshots on Airline Road

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police recovered 60 shell casings after a man allegedly fired his gun up in the air.

Christopher Burnett was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits, resisting arrest, and possession of cocaine.

A CPD spokesperson said officers were called to the 500 block of Airline Road at about 6:40 this past Saturday morning about gunshots in the area.

Investigators believed Burnett was firing his AR-15 in his backyard.

After getting a search warrant, officers found a high-capacity magazine for the gun inside Burnett’s home.

No injuries or damage were reported from the gunfire.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter