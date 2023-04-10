Columbus police respond to report of gunfire Monday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police responded to a report of shots fired just a little before 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The alleged shooting happened near Airline and Summerhaven Drive.

The Ring camera network sent out an alert to homeowners with a Ring camera in the area.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtery told WCBI his officers were on the scene quickly. There were no injuries.

Daughtery said they are pursuing several avenues of investigation.

