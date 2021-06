COLUMBUS,Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police are searching for a Columbus man involved in a domestic dispute near the Old Navy shopping center.

Police say a man and woman got into an altercation in front center around 7:40p.m.

During the argument, the woman’s boyfriend allegedly reached for a gun and fired at her.

No injuries are being reported in this incident.

Officers have the suspect identified and are searching for his whereabouts.

WCBI will release updated information as it’s available.