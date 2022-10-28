Columbus police search for burglars who stole thousands in power tools

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are asking for help finding some power tool burglars.

There is surveillance footage from inside New Home Building Stores on Main Street.

Investigators said the thieves took several thousand dollars worth of power tools.

The store has been broken into, recently, before this incident.

If you know who these people are call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers and you could get a reward if your information leads to a conviction.

