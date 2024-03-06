Columbus police search for gunman after late-night shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are searching for a gunman after a late-night shooting.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the 27-year-old victim was brought to the hospital in a personal vehicle at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He was shot several times.

Investigators believed an ongoing argument led to the gunfire.

Police do have leads on a suspect and are trying to find him.

Daughtry said detectives are trying to determine where the shooting happened.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1(800)530-7151 or use the P3 Tips app.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X