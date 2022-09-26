Columbus Police search for murder suspect

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There are still more questions than answers after a weekend shooting leaves a former New Hope Football stand-out dead.

Columbus Police responded to a call at Country Air Apartments on Lehmberg Road, Saturday, just before midnight.

When they got there, they found 24-year-old Taekion Reed in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Reed was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle but died of his wounds.

The investigation is still in its early stages and police are trying to piece together information.

But, so far they don’t have much to go on.

Reed’s body has been sent to Pearl for an autopsy, and police are looking into his past associates, and interviewing residents at Country Air.

But they still need that “key” piece of information to crack the case.

“A lot of times these types of crimes, especially when we don’t have no immediate information about what happened, it really takes the public stepping forward. Those people, maybe from the apartment complex, somebody who just heard some talking, knows some things, just share that information with us. There’s plenty of ways that you can share that information anonymously, whether it’s through Crimestoppers or P3P app, or just anonymously calling and giving us the information, that hopefully will help lead us to capture the one who did this,” said Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson.

Taekion Reed was a former New Hope High School Football player, who signed with Ole Miss in 2017.

But his hopes for a College career were derailed after he was arrested for burglary, and he was released from his letter of intent.

If you have any information, contact Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1800-530-7151 or the Columbus Police Department at 662-244-3500.

