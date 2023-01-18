Columbus Police search for suspect in Monday’s burglary case

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police continue the search for a burglary suspect.

On Monday, officers interrupted a burglary in progress on Alabama Street in East Columbus after a call from an alert neighbor.

They detained one person at the scene, but one suspect got away.

Investigators have not released a name, but they have described the suspect as a black male in his mid-30s who they say is from the West Point area.

If you have any information on this suspect or the burglary on Monday, call the Columbus Police Department at (662) 244-3500 or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at (800) 530-7151.

