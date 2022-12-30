Columbus police search for suspect still in handcuffs, barefoot

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police spend the afternoon searching for a suspect that ran off with handcuffs on and his shoes off.

Officers were first called to Lehmberg Road about an accident.

While investigating the crash, police learned the suspect had a stolen gun.

The man, whose identity has not been released, broke away from officers as he was being put in a patrol car to be detained.

He ran to the area of Ward Road, where a manhunt started.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said they know who the suspect is and will be filing charges.

Daughtry also told WCBI that anyone caught helping the suspect, who is not considered dangerous, will also be arrested.

