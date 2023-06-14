Columbus police search for suspects accused of shoplifting

Winston Reed,
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s not looking pretty for a couple of suspects accused of shoplifting in Columbus.

Wcbi 2023 06 14t160025202On June 9, Ulta Beauty on 18th Avenue had two separate felony shoplifting incidents, according to Columbus police.

Both suspects are seen on the store’s security cameras.

If you know or have any information about the individuals pictured, please call Lowndes County E911 nonemergent line (662)329-5720 or Crime Stoppers (800)530-7151.

