Columbus police searching for a shooter after gun buy goes bad

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are searching for a shooter after a gun buy goes bad.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says the shooting happened in a convenience store parking lot at the intersection of Forrest Boulevard and North McCrary Road.

Officers were called to Baptist Golden Triangle on Sunday night after a person that had been shot showed up at the emergency room.

Shelton believes the unidentified victim was trying to sell a gun and the suspect was reportedly trying to use fake cash to buy the gun.

There was an argument before the gunfire.

The victim was shot in the leg and later released from the hospital.

If you have any information about the shooting call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.