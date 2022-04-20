Columbus police searching for gunman after drive-by shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are searching for a gunman after a drive-by shooting.
The gunfire happened just before one Wednesday afternoon in the area of Ash and Railroad Streets.
Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says someone in a maroon car fired several shots at a group of people.
No one was injured in the shooting but a house was struck by a bullet.
Officers later found the car abandoned but continue searching for the suspects.
If you have any information about this shooting call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.