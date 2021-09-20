Columbus police are searching for a gunman involved in early morning shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people escape serious injury after being shot early this morning.

Now, Columbus police are looking for a gunman.

The shooting happened at 18th Street and 7th Avenue North, just after midnight.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says a female victim and her boyfriend had been arguing most of the day.

She called her cousin to come to pick her up at a store.

As she started to get inside the car the shooting started.

Both victims were grazed by bullets.

A ten-month-old child was also in the vehicle.

The suspect, who is not being publicly identified, is expected to be charged with at least three counts of domestic aggravated assault.