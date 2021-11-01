Columbus police searching for killer after man found dead in his car

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are searching for a killer after a man was found dead in his car early this morning.

The shooting happened on 10th Avenue South, near the old Union Academy school.

Officers were called to the area just before 3 AM.

Columbus police have not released any information about the deadly shooting.

Coroner Greg Merchant is notifying the victim’s next of kin.

An autopsy is planned.

We will bring you the latest information on this shooting as it becomes available.