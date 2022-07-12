Columbus police searching for man who drilled into money kiosk
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are looking for a man who drilled into a money kiosk.
Surveillance video shows a man walking into a Sprint Mart.
He claims to be there repair a Pay Site kiosk, where you can make payments.
Investigators tell WCBI the man drilled a hole in the kiosk, opened it, and stole money from inside.
Columbus Police have identified a person of interest in the case – Roger Moore of West Point, MS.
If you know this man or have information about the crime call Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips app.