Columbus police searching for man who drilled into money kiosk

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are looking for a man who drilled into a money kiosk.

Surveillance video shows a man walking into a Sprint Mart.

He claims to be there repair a Pay Site kiosk, where you can make payments.

Investigators tell WCBI the man drilled a hole in the kiosk, opened it, and stole money from inside.

Columbus Police have identified a person of interest in the case – Roger Moore of West Point, MS.

If you know this man or have information about the crime call Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips app.