Columbus Police searching for McDonald’s shooting suspect

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Gunshots ring out at a busy east Columbus shopping center.

Customers run for cover, as bullets pierce several vehicles.

Now, police are searching for the gunmen.

The shooting happened behind McDonald’s on Highway 182.

Columbus police say a man was grazed by a bullet but not seriously injured. In fact, he had several warrants for his arrest and went to jail.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says that same man, whose name has not been released, was part of the group shooting at each other.

Five vehicles were damaged by bullets.

Now, officers are looking for a silver Toyota car. Shelton says two black males were inside the vehicle.

The car is believed to have a Noxubee County license plate.

CPD is still trying to determine what sparked the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.