Columbus police searching for suspect involved in injuring another man

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are searching for the person that seriously injured a man on the city’s northside.

Officers found the victim lying in the middle of Byrnes Circle, just before 10 Monday night.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says the man had injuries to his head.

Witnesses told officers they heard two men arguing out in the street before the victim was found.

Shelton could only describe the suspect as a heavy-set black male.

The victim was later flown to an out-of-state hospital for treatment.

If you have any information about the crime call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.