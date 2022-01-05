Columbus police searching for witnesses of shooting behind McDonald’s

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to search for witnesses to help them solve a shooting.

The shooting happened in a shopping center parking lot behind McDonald’s on Highway 182.

Columbus police say a man was grazed by a bullet but not seriously injured.

Five vehicles were damaged by bullets.

Detectives first believed a silver Toyota car with a Noxubee County license plate was involved in the gunfire.

Police Chief Fred Shelton is asking for anyone to come forward with any details, no matter how small, of what they saw last Tuesday afternoon.

You can give that information anonymously by calling Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at the number on your screen.