Columbus Police searching for missing man

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police need your help finding a missing man they say has severe Alzheimer’s.

Fred Grissett, 73, police believe drove away from the Columbus Belk’s parking lot between 8:20 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday evening.

Police say Mr. Grissett’s wife was in the store while he was in the car.

When she came back, the car and Mr. Grissett were gone.

The car is 2014 White Nissan Pathfinder with a Mississippi tag.

The vehicle has University of Alabama supporter tag.

If you see the car or him, call 911.