Columbus Police seek funding for regional crime center

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council and Police Department are seeking funding to create a regional crime center.

The Northeast Mississippi Crime Center would expand on the success of the Columbus Crime Lab, which is one of the few in this part of the state.

It would help agencies in neighboring towns and counties with their investigations.

City leaders are working with lobbyists to try and secure state funding for the project.

They also think there may be interest at the Federal level.

“We are in talks with our local Congressman Trent Kelly’s office because he is very interested in pushing for more funding for local communities throughout the state, from the Federal level, to tackle some of the crime issues we’re all seeing,” said Mayor Keith Gaskin.

The council is also working on funding for a real-time command center to monitor the city’s growing camera system.

